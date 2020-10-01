Left Menu
DSIIC decides to transfer, regularise leasehold rights of industrial plots for 5-10% of market value

In a meeting chaired by Industries Minister Satyendar Jain, the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Board decided to regularise the charge for the cases of transfer of property, said a Delhi government statement on Thursday. "For transfer of property, GPA holders, cancelled lease deed, change of constitution, change in shareholding pattern and cancellation due to non-construction within the stipulated time will be regularised by paying nominal charges of 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the market value," said the statement.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a relief to industrialists in Delhi, the DSIIDC Board has decided to transfer or regularise leasehold rights of industrial plots on nominal charges of 5-10 per cent of their market value. In a meeting chaired by Industries Minister Satyendar Jain, the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Board decided to regularise the charge for the cases of transfer of property, said a Delhi government statement on Thursday.

"For transfer of property, GPA holders, cancelled lease deed, change of constitution, change in shareholding pattern and cancellation due to non-construction within the stipulated time will be regularised by paying nominal charges of 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the market value," said the statement. The board has also approved a performance-based incentive scheme for all the employees engaged through the placement agency ICSIL or on the direct contract of DSIIDC, it said.

As per the scheme, the contractual employee will get incentive from 10-30 per cent depending on the length of service, from less than 5 years to more than 10 years, it said. The board has also decided to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance backed cashless medical scheme for all the serving and retired employees of the DSIIDC and their family members. It has further decided that Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance policy will be given for serving and contractual employees of the DSIIDC, the statement said.

It has decided to extend the ambit of time amnesty scheme to grant a reduction of interest component accrued on the outstanding dues against the ground rent, lease rent, maintenance, utility charges, license fees, and sub-letting charges to all the allottees and lessees of industrial shops institutional or housing properties of DSIIDC, it added.

