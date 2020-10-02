Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

In a study recently published by Astronomy and Astrophysics, Neish -- a member of Western's Institute for Earth and Space Exploration (Western Space) -- and her collaborators at the European Space Agency (ESA) used advanced imaging technology to investigate Titan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 09:23 IST
Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In a study recently published by Astronomy and Astrophysics, Neish -- a member of Western's Institute for Earth and Space Exploration (Western Space) -- and her collaborators at the European Space Agency (ESA) used advanced imaging technology to investigate Titan. They found when impact craters are formed on Saturn's largest moon, it exposes relatively fresh 'water ice' from Titan's icy crust.

On Titan, atmospheric processes bury the ice under a layer of sand-like organic material. In Titan's dry equatorial regions, the sand piles up; but at higher, wetter latitudes, surface streams erode the sand away. It is difficult to assess what lies beneath Titan's hazy atmosphere -- unless of course, you have a multimillion-dollar Visible and Infrared Mapping Spectrometers like ESA, which collected both light visible to humans and infrared light of slightly longer wavelengths during NASA's Cassini mission.

"It's wild. There's no other place like Titan in the solar system. There's more sand on Titan per area than anywhere else," said Neish. "And Titan has weather. It's not unlike the Earth in that way. It's just that the ingredients are all wrong. It has methane rain and streams cutting through the surface and organic sand getting blown around. It's still very active just like it is here on Earth," added Neish.

These findings could prove beneficial in discovering ancient ecosystems frozen in the bottoms of impact craters and will also prove invaluable when preparing data analysis and monitoring techniques for the forthcoming Dragonfly drone mission to Titan. As interest in Titan and other planetary bodies grow, Neish feels the global space sector is ready to start looking beyond Mars for the existence of life -- even if the Red Planet remains the prime destination for NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and blockbuster movie producers in Hollywood.

"I think more and more, we're seeing a false equivalency between life and Mars. The recent findings about Venus and all the new things we're learning about it once being an ocean world is another game-changer," said Neish. "Finally, people are saying, in our search for life in the universe, we really need to focus on a lot more places, and not just Mars. And that includes NASA sending the Dragonfly mission to Titan," added Neish. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviewsA Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal co...

Sports News Roundup: Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teams; Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teamsOn the heels of the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday with enhanced protocols for team...

Red Chillies VFX COO Keitan Yadav virtually inaugurates Arena Animation Centre at SAIT in Indore

Indore Madhya Pradesh India October 2 ANINewsVoir Keitan Yadav, Chief Operating Officer, Red Chillies VFX E-inaugurated the new centre of Arena Animation at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology Campus, Indore. Keitan Yadav is a renowned na...

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.David Attenborough leads call for world to invest 500 billion a year to protect natureBritish broadcaster David Attenborough on Wednesday led a campaign by conservation groups for the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020