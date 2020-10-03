Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDMC panel approves rates for cremating dogs at upcoming facility

However, after deliberations, the rates were reduced for both the categories. "So, Rs 2,000 for a dog weighing up to 30 kg biomass and Rs 3,000 for over 30 kg category, were the rates finally approved by the standing committee," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:46 IST
SDMC panel approves rates for cremating dogs at upcoming facility
'Two units will be there, one of capacity 150 kg to handle heavy dog biomass and another one of 100 kg capacity, primarily for stray dogs," the official said. Image Credit: ANI

The standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved a proposal to fix the cost of cremation for pet dogs at a first-of-its-kind facility in the city coming up in Dwarka, officials said on Saturday. A dog crematorium spread over 700 sqm is to be built in Dwarka, a project that had made canine lovers very happy.

It was initially proposed that the rates shall be in two categories for pet dogs cremation -- Rs 2,500 for a dog weighing up to 30 kg biomass and Rs 4,000 for over 30 kg category, the panel's chief Rajdutt Gehlot said. However, after deliberations, the rates were reduced for both the categories.

"So, Rs 2,000 for a dog weighing up to 30 kg biomass and Rs 3,000 for over 30 kg category, were the rates finally approved by the standing committee," he said. Stray dogs will, however, be cremated free of cost at the facility, which will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, a civic official said.

'Two units will be there, one of capacity 150 kg to handle heavy dog biomass and another one of 100 kg capacity, primarily for stray dogs," the official said.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indicators show that India will bounce back to high growth levels:Goyal

Indicators like positive growth in the countrys exports in September and increase in GST collections show that India will bounce back to high growth levels, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on SaturdayThe world now looks tow...

Tennis-Allez Dan! Altmaier counts rewards from putting in hard yards

After struggling with abdominal and shoulder ailments for two years, German Daniel Altmaier felt the need to strengthen his body -- and the lengthy shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the perfect opportunity. After coming thr...

Quality, scale to help take exports to USD 1 trn, not subsidies: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies. He exhorted exporters and the industry as a who...

Trump not yet on clear path to recovery-source

President Donald Trump is not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, a person familiar with the situation told reporters on Saturday.The source, who asked not t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020