Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia confirms pollution off Far East amid concern about 'ecological disaster'

Russia told residents on Saturday to stay away from a pristine beach in the Far East due to unexplained water pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an "ecological disaster" and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit. The cause of the pollution off the coast of Kamchatka region was not immediately clear.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:54 IST
Russia confirms pollution off Far East amid concern about 'ecological disaster'
The cause of the pollution off the coast of Kamchatka region was not immediately clear. Authorities said preliminary tests had found elevated levels of oil products and the chemical phenol and Greenpeace told them to urgently find the source. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia told residents on Saturday to stay away from a pristine beach in the Far East due to unexplained water pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an "ecological disaster" and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit.

The cause of the pollution off the coast of Kamchatka region was not immediately clear. Authorities said preliminary tests had found elevated levels of oil products and the chemical phenol and Greenpeace told them to urgently find the source. "The only thing it is possible to say now is there are contaminative substances in the water. Final tests are not ready yet," Kamchatka's regional governor Vladimir Solodov said.

Greenpeace suggested the pollution could have happened weeks ago. It said the pollution was noticed over the course of several weeks by people on Khalaktyrsky beach, a section of Pacific coastline covered with black volcanic sand that is dozens of kilometres long and popular with tourists.

"The water... has changed colour and become unsafe for people's health. For several weeks people who were in contact with the water have experienced negative consequences," it said in a statement. After getting into the water, people have complained of sore throats, worsening eyesight, dry eyes, nausea, physical weakness, vomiting and fever, it said.

Dead octopuses and other sea life could be seen washed up on the beach in videos posted on Instagram and reposted by Greenpeace. Reuters could not immediately confirm that the videos showed current environmental damage from the scene. "The fact that dead animals can be found along the entire coastline confirms the seriousness of the situation," Greenpeace said.

Local authorities said on Saturday they had inspected the beach and that the animals had washed up because of a storm. Earlier this week, the region's acting natural resources minister Alexei Kumarkov said tests showed levels of oil products and phenol were 3.6 and 2.5 times higher than the norm.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2,258 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported in Delhi

A total of 2,258 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis has gone up to 2,87,930, including 25,234 active cases, 2,57,224 recoveries and ...

Heavy rains lash parts of Odisha

Heavy rains in parts of Odisha, including state capital Bhubaneswar, threw life out of gear on Saturday with water-logging being reported from several areas, officials said. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and parts of the coastal districts experience...

JMM expects treatment like younger brother from RJD in Bihar polls

With RJD which spearheads Grand Alliance in Bihar announcing that it will accommodate Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from its quota of 144 seats, the JMM on Saturday expressed hope that it would get affection like a younger brother from Lalu Prasad...

Florida senator misspeaks, claiming he tested positive

US Sen. Rick Scott said he misspoke Saturday when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican from Florida tweeted I misspoke this morning in my FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020