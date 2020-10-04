Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study suggests gut microbiome may influence cancer patients response to oral therapies

The way gut microbiome interacts with oral medication in prostate cancer patients has been illustrated in a new study from Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University. The study also suggests that the bacteria in the gut play a role in treatment outcomes.

ANI | Ontario | Updated: 04-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 17:07 IST
Study suggests gut microbiome may influence cancer patients response to oral therapies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The way gut microbiome interacts with oral medication in prostate cancer patients has been illustrated in a new study from Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University. The study also suggests that the bacteria in the gut play a role in treatment outcomes. The findings, published in Nature Communications, highlight how the drug abiraterone acetate is metabolized by bacteria in the gut to reduce harmful organisms while promoting those that fight cancer. The team suspects this is one of many examples of how the microbiome influences our response to medications.

"Research is beginning to uncover the ways in which the human microbiome influences cancer development, progression and treatment," said Brendan Daisley, a PhD candidate at Western's Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry who is conducting research at Lawson."Our study highlights a key interaction between a cancer drug and the gut microbiome that results in beneficial organisms with anti-cancer properties," added Daisley. Traditional prostate cancer therapies are designed to deprive the body of hormones called androgens, which are responsible for prostate cancer growth.

"Unfortunately, traditional androgen deprivation therapies are not always effective. In those cases, alternative therapies are explored," said Dr Joseph Chin, Lawson Associate Scientist, Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and Urologist at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). Abiraterone acetate is a highly effective therapy used in the treatment of prostate cancer that has been resistant to other treatments. While abiraterone acetate also works to reduce androgens in the body, it does so through a different mechanism and, unlike traditional therapies, it is taken orally.

"When drugs are taken orally, they make their way through the intestinal tract where they come into contact with billions of microorganisms," said Dr Jeremy Burton, Lawson Scientist, Associate Professor at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry and lead researcher on the study."While it's long been a mystery why abiraterone acetate is so effective, our team wondered if the gut microbiome plays a role," added Burton. The team's study included 68 prostate cancer patients from LHSC, including those being treated with abiraterone acetate and those being treated with traditional androgen deprivation therapies.The research team collected and analysed patient stool samples, and conducted further experiments in their laboratory at St. Joseph's Health Care London.

They discovered that patients' gut microbiomes changed drastically after taking abiraterone acetate. Bacteria in the gut metabolized the drug leading to a significant increase in a bacterium called Akkermansia muciniphila. Referred to as a 'next-generation probiotic,' this bacterium's relevance has recently been explored in several large cancer studies. It's been shown to facilitate a better response to cancer immunotherapy drugs and it can elicit a wide range of other positive health benefits as well.

The increase in Akkermansia muciniphila also led to increased production of vitamin K2 which is known for anti-cancer properties that can inhibit tumour growth. The team also observed the impact of androgen depletion on the microbiome. Both abiraterone acetate and traditional androgen deprivation therapies led to a decrease in organisms that utilize androgen.

"These findings clearly demonstrate that the gut microbiome is playing a role in treatment response," said Dr. Burton. The team hopes to further explore drug-microbiome interactions with a goal of harnessing the microbiome to improve treatment outcomes for a variety of diseases.

In another study, they are exploring whether faecal microbiota transplants from a healthy donor can change the microbiome of melanoma patients to increase organisms like Akkermansia muciniphila and improve response to immunotherapy. They also plan to study whether analysis of a patient's microbiome can be used to predict their response to specific therapies.

"While more research is needed, we may one day be able to analyze a patient's microbiome to determine the best course of treatment or even influence the microbiome to improve outcomes. This could lead to a new frontier in personalized medicine," said Dr Burton. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid thrashed by Barca in first women's 'Clasico'

Real Madrids womens team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a Clasico in the Primera Division. Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due ...

A page with too many pictures may hinder reading ability in children: Study

A busy page with too many pictures may hinder your understanding of the text. The findings of a new study suggest that an overly busy page with extraneous images can draw the readers attention away from the text, resulting in a lower unders...

IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham a...

Athletics-First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced this is not normal midway through Sundays London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020