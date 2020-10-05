UK's Prince William calls for action on climate in new documentary
William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, was interviewed on the royal Sandringham Estate, which is located in East Anglia, a low-lying part of eastern England. ITV said part of William's message in the film was that climate change posed threats to everyone, including in Britain.Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 00:32 IST
Prince William has expressed his concerns about rising sea levels and other impacts of climate change in a television documentary to be aired in Britain on Monday, the ITV channel reported. William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the British throne, was interviewed on the royal Sandringham Estate, which is located in East Anglia, a low-lying part of eastern England.
ITV said part of William's message in the film was that climate change posed threats to everyone, including in Britain. "You'll lose the wildlife habitats here, you'd lose the farming, you'd lose the communities," William said, according to a report on the ITV website.
"It's in everyone's interest that we protect these sorts of areas. We have to get on top of the climate change issue." William said the rising incidence of extreme weather events was a threat, including on his own doorstep at Sandringham.
"You suddenly realise those extreme events are going to happen more and more in the future. And also how low-lying, particularly this part of East Anglia all is." Under Britain's unwritten constitution, the monarch and senior members of the royal family do not get involved in politics. However, the royals do sometimes use their platform to campaign on issues of public interest that are deemed uncontroversial.
- READ MORE ON:
- William
- Prince William
- Queen Elizabeth
- British
ALSO READ
Maisie Williams wants to star in a comedy with Sophie Turner
PREVIEW-Tennis-All the way on clay? Williams embarks on latest quest for 24 majors
Cobra Kai Season 3: Will Ralph Macchio, William Zabka return? What more we know
Prince William, wife Kate join Attenborough after film screening
Williams loses in 1st round of French Open