2 quakes hit Ladakh

A moderate-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shook Ladakh on Tuesday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the quake that struck at 5.13 am and lasted for a few seconds, the officials said.

Another tremor of 4.4 magnitudes hit the Union territory at 11.43 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology. Both the quakes were at a depth of 10 km, it added.