Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata announces jobs for Maoist victims' families in Jangalmahal

Addressing an administrative meeting at Kharagpur area of West Midnapore district, the chief minister said that people die in elephant attacks in some parts of the state, mainly in Jhargram, Purulia, Medinipur, Bankura and in some districts of North Bengal. Banerjee handed over the appointment letter to one person, a family member of whom died in elephant attack in the forests of Jhargram.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:14 IST
Mamata announces jobs for Maoist victims' families in Jangalmahal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced jobs and financial aid as compensation to families of those who lost their lives or are missing for more than a decade owing to Maoist violence in the Jangalmahal area of the state. Banerjee also announced jobs as special home guards to a member of each of the families who lost their next of kin to elephant attack.

"Family members of those who died or are missing for over a decade in Maoist violence will be given financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh and one of the next of kin will be provided job as a special home guard," she said. The Janglemahal area spread over the districts of Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram had witnessed Maoists insurgency from 2008 to 2012.

"We have taken a policy decision that assistance will be provided to the families of those who die in elephant attacks and the next of kin of the victim will be provided with a job as a special home guard," she said. Addressing an administrative meeting at Kharagpur area of West Midnapore district, the chief minister said that people die in elephant attacks in some parts of the state, mainly in Jhargram, Purulia, Medinipur, Bankura and in some districts of North Bengal.

Banerjee handed over the appointment letter to one person, a family member of whom died in elephant attack in the forests of Jhargram. She also announced that junior constables who have completed five years in service, numbering 4,284 this year, will be promoted as constables.

She handed over promotion letters to four of them. Banerjee asked the state director general of police to hand over the promotion letters to others before the Durga Puja, to be held in the last week of October.

On the implementation of the central flagship health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, in the state, she said, "We already have our own Swasthya Sathi health scheme in the state. If the Centre wants us to implement the Ayushman Bharat, then it should be fully funded by them." Billed as the world's largest government healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat is funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the central government and the remaining from the states. Banerjee had also written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last month saying that Ayushman Bharat would be implemented in West Bengal if it is fully funded by the Centre and the funds are routed through the state government.

The chief minister said that the West Bengal government introduced Swasthya Sathi programme two years before the central government's Ayushman Bharat. The chief minister said that with an aim to strengthen the existing system of disseminating information on various schemes, the state government has decided to set up around 2,744 'Bangla Sahayata Kendras' (BSK) across the 23 districts of the state in the first phase.

The BSKs will be set up in the offices of SDOs, BDOs and more than 800 libraries and all primary health centres. Each BSK will have two data entry operators with computers, she said.

She said that tourism projects through private investment will create 8,000 jobs. With migrant workers returning to the state due to COVID-19 pandemic, these projects will provide much-needed employment to people, Banerjee said.

The chief minister said that Norton will invest Rs 15 crore to set up a chemical plant at Vidyasagar industrial park in Paschim Medinipur district and the company was provided with 10 acre of land. She said that 12,000 km of roads are being either newly laid or repaired in the state under a new project which will be completed by December, giving the rural economy a boost.

Banerjee said that more than 10 crore people in the state are getting ration through the Khadya Sathi scheme of the state government. She said that an initiative will be taken to ensure that women in red light areas, transgenders and backward people get ration cards.

Regarding the Ghatal Master Plan, which was formulated to overcome the perennial problem of floods in Ghatal block of the district, the chief minister said that sanction of this project by the central government has been pending since 2015. "I am tired of asking the Centre for sanction of the project," she said, adding that the state government has been working to complete parts of the project on its own.

Felicitating the principal of Sabang College for introducing Santhali language in the curriculum, Banerjee said that the subject is being taught in eight colleges in Paschim Medinipur district.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Govt running artificial intelligence-based pilot projects in six UTs: IT secretary

The government is running artificial intelligence AI-based pilot projects in six Union territories in the field of health care, and such projects in education, agriculture, social justice, criminal justice as well as investigation are also ...

U.S. Postal Service warns ruling could undermine mail before election

The U.S. Postal Service asked a federal judge to clarify a ruling on election mail, warning the decision could hinder the agencys ability to make prompt mail deliveries before the presidential election. Four U.S. judges have issued prelimin...

BJP worker attacked in J-K's Ganderbal, PSO dies in firing; terrorist killed in retaliation

A personal security officer PSO of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said. The BJP worker is safe and an unidentified terror...

Pompeo expects to reach cost-sharing deal with Japan on US troop presence

Tokyo Japan, October 6 ANISputnik US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in an interview with Japans NHK broadcaster on Tuesday that he anticipates the United States will reach a cost-sharing deal with Japan on the presence of US troops ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020