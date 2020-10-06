Left Menu
Mexico's Cancun threatened by 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Delta

"Delta is continuing to rapidly strengthen," the NHC said, citing data from one of its "hurricane hunter" aircraft and warning that the storm was expected to be extremely dangerous at landfall. Expectations of tropical storm conditions led to evacuations of coastal areas in Cuba.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 06-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 22:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Mexican resort of Cancun ordered the evacuation of hotels on its famed Caribbean shoreline on Tuesday in preparation for a forecast direct hit overnight from Hurricane Delta, which has strengthened to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm.

The hurricane was about 125 miles (200 km) south of Grand Cayman in the Caribbean, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. "Delta is continuing to rapidly strengthen," the NHC said, citing data from one of its "hurricane hunter" aircraft and warning that the storm was expected to be extremely dangerous at landfall.

Expectations of tropical storm conditions led to evacuations of coastal areas in Cuba. Delta is forecast to weaken over Mexico's Yucatan peninsula before strengthening again in the Gulf of Mexico, where oil companies were bracing for impact on their installations. Officials ordered evacuations of Cancun's hotel zone along with other coastal areas, and opened the city's convention center as a shelter.

A hurricane watch was in place for an area stretching from chic beach town Tulum, west past Cancun, and including Cozumel, an island made famous by Jacques Cousteau for the quality of its scuba diving. Water levels could rise by as much as 9 feet (3 meters) over normal tide levels near where Delta makes landfall. The surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves within the hurricane warning area - from Tulum to the west of Cancun, the NHC said.

The Yucatan peninsula, including Tulum, famed for Mayan ruins and beach parties, was hit at the weekend by Hurricane Gamma. The smaller storm nonetheless damaged some property and led to closures of restaurants and attractions, including the Mayan pyramids of Chichen Itza. The region at the heart of Mexico's tourist industry has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, most recently from the coronavirus pandemic's impact on global tourism.

Prior to that, the coast known as the Riviera Maya was affected by swathes of Sargasso seaweed washing up on its pristine beaches. Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio and the Island of Youth also hunkered down in expectation of tropical storm conditions. Cuba's Civil Defense ordered schools there to close, suspended local transportation and announced the evacuation of coastal areas at risk of a storm surge.

Chevron Corp. has begun evacuating all personnel from its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and is shutting in the facilities in preparation for the hurricane, it said on Monday.

