Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMD reviews preparedness, says will release impact-based cyclone warnings this season

The India Meteorology Department will release dynamic and impact-based cyclone warnings for districts this season to minimize economic losses and damage to property due to the intense weather system, Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 12:27 IST
IMD reviews preparedness, says will release impact-based cyclone warnings this season
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorology Department will release dynamic and impact-based cyclone warnings for districts this season to minimize economic losses and damage to property due to the intense weather system, Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra has said. The pre and post- monsoon months form the cyclone season. Storms during October to December, especially in the Bay of Bengal, ravage the eastern coast and damage property.

Speaking on 'Chasing the Cyclones' at an event here, Mohapatra said the new system will give specific warnings. For instance, if a district is to be hit by winds up to 160 kmph, it will warn about the kind of infrastructure that is likely to be damaged and these can be mapped. Under the system, location or district-specific tailored warnings, which factor in the local population, infrastructure, settlements, land use and other elements, will be prepared and disseminated. All disaster management agencies will make extensive use of cartographic, geological and hydrological data available for the district concerned.

"With India's growing economy, we aim to reduce the damage and economic losses caused to property and infrastructure. The dynamic, impact-based cyclone warning will be commissioned from this season," Mohapatra added. Until now, the IMD gave warnings about the kind of damage expected during a cyclone. The National Disaster Management Authority is executing the project and developing a web-based Dynamic Composite Risk Atlas (Web-DCRA) in collaboration with IMD and coastal states.

At the event organised by Indian Society of Remote Sensing's Delhi chapter on Tuesday, Mohapatra also pointed out that the damage caused to infrastructure due to cyclones is increasing worldwide. Separately, the IMD director general reviewed preparedness ahead of the season. The meeting was attended by experts from IMD, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Central Water Commission, India Institute of Technology-Delhi, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, National Disaster Management Agency, National Disaster Response Force, Department of Fisheries, Punctuality Cell and the Indian Railways. At the meeting, Mohapatra stressed on the need to learn lessons and fix the recurring mistakes. He also insisted on developing a fool-proof triggering and response mechanism with active participation from all the stakeholders.

He said the IMD this cyclone season will also launch an interactive display system to forecast cyclone track and intensity on GIS platform..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

'Be one with the fish' aquarium yoga among Hong Kong Ocean Park's new offerings

Against the vivid backdrop of a giant aquarium filled with sharks, manta rays and other aquatic life, a yoga group on Thursday performed side planks, chair poses and lunges, their arms outstretched to the ceiling.Hong Kongs cash-strapped Oc...

Sub-Saharan Africa to contract 3.3% this year, World Bank says

The coronavirus crisis is expected to drive a 3.3 contraction in sub-Saharan African economies in 2020 and could push 40 million people into extreme poverty, the World Bank said on Thursday. The Washington-based lender said growth in the re...

Combined fiscal deficit of Centre, states may go up to 14% in FY21: Rangarajan

Hyderabad, Oct 8 PTI The combined fiscal deficit of states and the centre during the current year may go up to 14 per cent against the mandated level of six per cent, former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan said on Thursday. Speaking at a...

Tablighi case: Freedom of speech & expression most abused right in recent times, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said freedom of speech and expression is the most abused right in recent times. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing pleas of Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others alleging that a section of media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020