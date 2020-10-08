Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM asks officials to come out with a comprehensive report on tourism development in Karnataka

The Chief Minister on Thursday chaired a review meeting regarding tourism projects in the state with Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and senior officials. An official release from the Chief Minister's office said, Yediyurappa during the meeting gave consent for taking necessary decisions on clearing hurdles in developing tourism spots that have been identified, after holding necessary discussions, as he directed the department to submit a proposal with necessary amendments.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:42 IST
CM asks officials to come out with a comprehensive report on tourism development in Karnataka
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the Tourism department to come out with a comprehensive report with regard to the identification and development of tourist spots in the state and take necessary approvals for the sector's growth. The Chief Minister on Thursday chaired a review meeting regarding tourism projects in the state with Tourism Minister C T Ravi, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, and senior officials.

An official release from the Chief Minister's office said, Yediyurappa during the meeting gave consent for taking necessary decisions on clearing hurdles in developing tourism spots that have been identified, after holding necessary discussions, as he directed the department to submit a proposal with necessary amendments. The Tourism Minister during the meeting requested the Chief Minister to depute officials by identifying districts that have tourism potential and highlighted that without officials it has become difficult to even hold review meetings.

He suggested that in districts that have tourism potential, Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officials can be given additional responsibility. Encouraging tourism should be the aim of the department, the Chief Minister said, identification of tourism spots, their management, and protection should be the priority.

Projects taken up should be completed and only then can we expect a new era in the development of tourism in the state, he told officials. Noting that a development project at the world-famous Jog falls at cost of Rs 120 crore will be implemented by Karnataka Power Corporation Limited, Additional Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, said at the meeting that by the end of this month things will be finalized.

The state cabinet on September 3 had decided to improve tourist amenities at Jog falls in Shivamogga districts like ropeway, amphitheater, and children's park, and has approved Rs Rs 120 crore to Karnataka Power Corporation Limited for this purpose. It had also decided to cancel the contract earlier given to BRS Ventures for Rs 450 crore in 2016 to develop Jog falls area, as no work had happened.

The Tourism Minister also suggested to the CM at the meeting to hand over the responsibility of the comprehensive development of famous tourism spots like Kemmangundi and Nandi hills to the department. At the meeting, discussions also took place regarding the development of Badami, the release said stating that as the destination attracts lots of foreign tourists, to provide world-class amenities there- the APMC land can be handed over to Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) for developing parking and other amenities.

The discussions also included developing Srirangapatna and Mysuru Haat. The state had recently unveiled its new Tourism policy, which aims to generate over 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the sector and Rs 5,000 crore in investments by 2025.

With the new policy, the government aims to increase the contribution of tourism from 14.8 percent to 20 percent of GSDP by 2025.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate, throwing into doubt the second presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15.His words came moments after t...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Montenegro's president asks pro-Serb opposition leader to form new government

Montenegros president nominated Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of a pro-Serb opposition alliance backed by the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, to form a government on Thursday, ending three decades of socialist rule. For the Future of Mon...

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020