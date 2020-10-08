Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi gets 'green war room' to fight pollution this winter

Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room. There are multiple agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:02 IST
Delhi gets 'green war room' to fight pollution this winter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday inaugurated a 'green war room' at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor steps being taken to bring down pollution levels in the city this winter. The minister said a 10-member team has been set up under senior scientists Mohan George and B L Chawla to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through the 'Green Delhi' mobile application. Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.

There are multiple agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The 'green war room' has been set up to coordinate their efforts, Rai said. The 'green war room' has three big screens – one is for monitoring primary pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10, ozone, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and wind speed.

Pollution levels at 13 hotspots in the city and the steps taken to bring them down will be monitored on the second screen. The 13 pollution hotpots are Okhla Phase-II, Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, R K Puram and Jahangirpuri.

The third screen projects satellite data from NASA and ISRO related to crop residue burning, the minister told reporters. According to data of the Punjab government, 169 farm fires were observed in the state on Wednesday. Overall, 1,692 "fire events" have occurred this season so far.

In Haryana, authorities have reported 526 farm fires this season so far. The team will also keep an eye on the mechanised sweeping of roads and sprinkling of water to prevent dust pollution.

Rai said the control room will work towards ensuring stricter enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and garbage burning. "This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators," he said. The minister added that daily reports on the number of complaints received and grievances redressed will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the "poor" on Thursday and is likely to deteriorate further due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and spike in farm fires. The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 208 at 3 pm, which falls in the poor category. Delhi's air quality had turned poor on Wednesday, the first time in since June 29, with the Central Pollution Control Board recording a 24-hour average AQI of 215. It was 178 on Tuesday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

High levels of air pollution in Delhi is a year-round problem, which can be attributed to unfavourable meteorological conditions, farm fires in neighbouring regions and local sources of pollution. The Delhi government on Monday launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that he will review the situation daily. The government will also start the spraying of "pusa bio-decomposer" solution in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital, starting October 11.

The solution, experts say, can turn the stubble into manure in 15 to 20 days and therefore can prevent stubble burning.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate, throwing into doubt the second presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15.His words came moments after t...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Montenegro's president asks pro-Serb opposition leader to form new government

Montenegros president nominated Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of a pro-Serb opposition alliance backed by the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, to form a government on Thursday, ending three decades of socialist rule. For the Future of Mon...

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020