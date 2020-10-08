Left Menu
NRF and Swedish Embassy to hold Nobel Inspired Public Lecture in Pretoria

The virtual will be hosted in a webinar format with a limited number of 100 attendees and will also be broadcast live on the Embassy of Sweden in Pretoria and NRF Facebook pages.

08-10-2020
The lecture will explore the meaning of science, its promise, ethos and method, the sociology of science, the interplay between the social context and scientific knowledge, and the actual search for a cure for COVID-19. Image Credit: Flickr

The National Research Foundation (NRF) in partnership with the Swedish Embassy in Pretoria will host this year's annual Nobel Inspired Public Lecture under the theme "The meaning of science in the age of COVID-19," on Thursday.

Key participants in this virtual lecture are co-chair of the South African COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee Professor Salim Abdool Karim and Sweden's state epidemiologist Dr Anders Tegnell in conversation with Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism Editor-in-chief, Mia Malan.

The lecture will explore the meaning of science, its promise, ethos and method, the sociology of science, the interplay between the social context and scientific knowledge, and the actual search for a cure for COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the importance of science and scientific research and the beneficial role to society played by researchers. The NRF, in partnership with the Swedish Embassy in Pretoria, are excited to host this conversation between two eminent scientists to discuss the meaning of science in the age of COVID-19.

"This lecture is in line with the NRF's objective of promoting the public's engagement with science and its realisation of the benefits of scientific research for society," said NRF CEO, Dr Molapo Qhobela.

Launched in 2014, the annual Sweden-South Africa Nobel inspired lecture series brings together prominent researchers in the fields of economic sciences, medicine, physiology, physics, chemistry, peace and literature.

The event coincides with the announcements of the Nobel Laureates, which this year, will be announced between 5 and 12 October. The lecture showcases research excellence and emphasises the importance of research, technology and innovation in addressing real challenges that confront communities.

"We are delighted to have two such eminent leaders in the science of COVID come together in discussion. The virtual lecture will be a great opportunity to learn from them and put questions to them.

"It will also be an opportunity to inspire the next generation of scientists and creative innovators in South African and Sweden, in the spirit of Alfred Nobel," said Ami Larsson-Jain, Charge d'Affaires at the Swedish Embassy in Pretoria.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

