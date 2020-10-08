School building built with India's assistance inaugurated in Nepal

A school building constructed with India's assistance was inaugurated on Thursday in Nepal's western district of Kailali. The new building of Shree Saraswati Secondary School, Tikapur in Kailali district, was built with the Indian government's financial assistance of NRs 33 million.

Representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local leaders jointly inaugurated the school building, according to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy. The grant under ‘Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation’, was utilised for the construction of the school building, which has 11 classrooms, library, science labs, administrative room, meeting hall and sanitation facilities, the statement said.

Shree Saraswati Secondary School established in 1978 in Kailali district has 550 students and more than 60 per cent of them are girls..