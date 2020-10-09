Odd News Roundup: Israeli girl makes a splash with her pet snake

Left Menu
Eight-year-old Inbar likes to cool off in her small backyard pool in Israel with her favourite swimming buddy - her pet python. The 11-foot yellow serpent, named Belle, is one of her family's many pets, living happily together on an animal sanctuary in an agricultural community in southern Israel.

