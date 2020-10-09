Delhi Cabinet approves tree transplantation policy, smog tower installation in Connaught Place

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution.

The government has stationed Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will be the first of its kind in the world. Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 per cent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location, he said.

A dedicated panel of government agencies with track record and experience of tree transplantation is being formed under the policy, Kejriwal said. "Any department requiring removal of a tree for some development work will seek help from any agency on the panel for transplantation," he said.

"The agency concerned will have to ensure that 80 per cent of the total transplanted trees survive. Payments for transplantation will be made after one year to ensure this, and if less than 80 per cent of the transplanted trees survive, payment will be deducted," Kejriwal added. The government will also form local committees, which will include citizens, for checking, monitoring and certification of the tree transplantation exercise.

There are old, big shady trees in the city that are like a blessing, but sometimes, due to various development works, trees have to be cut, the chief minister said. The tree transplantation policy passed by the Delhi government is the first by any state in the country, officials said. Under this, 10 saplings will be planted in addition to the whole tree being dug up with the root intact and scientifically transplanted at another location instead of being felled.

The chief minister said Delhi will be the second city in the world to have a smog tower. The central government is installing a smog tower in Anand Vihar, while the Delhi government will instal one in Connaught Place, he said. "The technology of this tower will be different from the one in China. It will suck polluted air from the top and release clean air from the bottom part of the tower. In China, the tower releases clean air from the top," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister added that the smog tower will be installed on a pilot project basis, and if successful, more such towers will come up in Delhi..