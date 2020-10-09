Mayors meet Environment Min, apprise him of action plans to combat pollution
Mayors of the city's three corporations on Friday met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and apprised him of the action plans of the civic bodies to combat pollution, officials said. Night patrolling team has been constituted in every ward to keep an eye on the violators, the South Delhi mayor said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 23:48 IST
Mayors of the city's three corporations on Friday met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and apprised him of the action plans of the civic bodies to combat pollution, officials said. South Delhi Mayor Anamika told the minister that the SDMC is going to install "10 anti-smog guns in its areas to reduce the impact of pollution".
Apart from it, 83 water sprinklers and 24 mechanical road sweepers are also being deployed for cleaning the road and controlling dust in all four zones, she said. To prevent burning of bio-mass, garbage, rubber, leaves, ward-wise field inspection units have been constituted for round-the-clock vigil, she added.
Prosecution and penalties against the violators of garbage burning have been intensified. Night patrolling team has been constituted in every ward to keep an eye on the violators, the South Delhi mayor said. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain also apprised the minister of the action plan of the NDMC and the EDMC, respectively, to combat air and dust pollution in Delhi.
