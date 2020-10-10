Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt will issue directions for usage of ‘green’ firecrackers: Gopal Rai

The AAP government will soon issue directions allowing the sale and purchase of only “green” firecrackers in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said. The minister recently said the AAP government was taking the lead in the fight against air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but neighbouring states were still "not serious" about the issue despite it becoming "more dangerous" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 11:45 IST
Delhi govt will issue directions for usage of ‘green’ firecrackers: Gopal Rai
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)

The AAP government will soon issue directions allowing the sale and purchase of only "green" firecrackers in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said. In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the use of polluting firecrackers and allowed the sale of "green" firecrackers in a bid to control air pollution. "Guidelines are being prepared for the sale and purchase of only green firecrackers in Delhi. Soon, we will issue the directions to departments concerned," Rai told PTI. The 'green crackers' are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30 percent less particulate matters such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide. The CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute was tasked with the job of developing 'green crackers'. But only a few varieties were available in the market last year due to licensing requirements. The minister also said the exercise for reconstitution of the Ridge Management Board has been initiated. The RMB is a high-powered body formed on the directions of the Supreme Court in 1995 to protect the ridge -- the green lungs of the city, spread across 7,784 hectares. Its clearance is required before taking up any development activity in the ridge area. The minister recently said the AAP government was taking the lead in the fight against air pollution in Delhi-NCR, but neighbouring states were still "not serious" about the issue despite it becoming "more dangerous" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Delhi government wants cooperation not confrontation with otherstates on the issue of air pollution. "The land has been divided into states but the sky is one." Rai also questioned why the Centre was not taking any action against the 11 coal-fired power plants within 300 kilometers of Delhi, which have missed two deadlines to meet new emission norms.

"We had two thermal power plants and we shut them. Why have these 11 power plants not been able to reduce emissions? What's the reason? Why action is not being taken against the brick kilns operating in nearby areas using outdated technologies," he said. There are more than 1,640 such brick kilns in Uttar Pradesh,161 in Haryana and 164 Rajasthan within 300 kilometers of Delhi.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Centre issues advisory on mandatory action in cases of crimes against women; Says rape case must be probed within 2 months

The Centre has issued a fresh advisory to states and UTs on mandotary action in cases of crimes against women, and said probe into rape cases must be completed within two months as per law and that dying declaration of a victim cant be disc...

Odisha MLA booked for attending funeral despite being COVID- positive

A case was filed against BJD MLA Umakanta Samantray after he attended the funeral of party leader Pradeep Maharathy despite testing positive for COVID- 19, police said on Saturday. The case was registered at the Sea Beach Police Station in ...

Moratorium period exceeding six months may result in vitiating overall credit discipline: RBI to SC

A loan moratorium exceeding six months might result in vitiating the overall credit discipline, which will have a debilitating impact on the process of credit creation in the economy, the Reserve Bank of India has told the Supreme Court. In...

Rugby league-NRL player Jennings 'shocked' at positive drug test

The Parramatta Eels Michael Jennings said on Saturday he was completely shocked at news he failed a doping test last month, vowing to do everything he could to clear his name.Jennings was provisionally suspended by the National Rugby League...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020