Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 38 pc voter turnout recorded till 12 pm in fourth phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

Over 38 per cent voter turnout was recorded till noon in the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Saturday, an official said. EVMs are being used for the polling to elect sarpanch while ballot papers are being used to elect panch. The first phase voting took place on September 28, while the second phase was held on October 3.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 13:54 IST
Over 38 pc voter turnout recorded till 12 pm in fourth phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

Over 38 per cent voter turnout was recorded till noon in the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Saturday, an official said. State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit said 38.91 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 12 pm. The voting began at 7.30 am and is going on peacefully.

There are 30.56 lakh voters, including 15.97 lakh males and 14.59 lakh females, in 897 gram panchayats where voting is taking place. He said the elections are being held according to the guidelines related to COVID-19.

A total of 4,629 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch and 11,373 for the post of panch, he said, adding that 26 sarpanch and 3,714 panch have already been elected unopposed. EVMs are being used for the polling to elect sarpanch while ballot papers are being used to elect panch.

The first phase voting took place on September 28, while the second phase was held on October 3. The third phase polling took place on October 6..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Specter of election chaos raises questions on military role

Its a question Americans are unaccustomed to considering in a presidential election campaign Could voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction become so chaotic that the U.S. military would intervene The answer is yes, but only in an ...

Police crack down on marathon anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's Far East

Police in Russias Far East broke up a long-running anti-Kremlin protest with force on Saturday, detaining 25 people according to local authorities, in response to what they called an illegal attempt to erect protest tents in a central squar...

Ricky Ponting is working on getting my pull shot perfect, says Shimron Hetmyer

Learning the art of playing a perfect pull shot from the peerless Ricky Ponting is a dream that Shimron Hetmyer is living during his stint with the Delhi Capitals. The explosive middle-order batsman showed glimpses of his destructive sel...

Kyrgyz deputy speaker calls for new nomination of prime minister fearing more unrest

Bishkek Kyrgyzstan, October 10 ANISputnik - Aida Kasymalieva, the Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament, said on Saturday that it was necessary to nominate a new candidate for the post of Prime Minister as the current pick, Sadyr Japarov,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020