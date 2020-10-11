Left Menu
Development News Edition

In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again

Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Delta in their Lake Charles home, damaged just weeks earlier by Laura. While Delta was a weaker storm than Category 4 Laura, it inflicted most of its damage with rain instead of wind.

PTI | Lakecharles | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:23 IST
In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, residents dig out, again
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

First, Hurricane Laura roared ashore with its staggering, 150 mph (241 kph) winds. Then Hurricane Delta followed, with less wind but with ferocious downpours. The two back-to-back hurricanes in the space of six weeks have left this pocket of southwest Louisiana blanketed with tarpaulins, debris and flooded streets — but not despair. Earnestine and Milton Wesley had decided to ride out Delta in their Lake Charles home, damaged just weeks earlier by Laura. As the wind rustled the tarp above them, they grabbed it through the hole in the ceiling and held on tight. Water poured in, flooding their den.

"We fought all night long trying to keep things intact," Milton said. "And with God's help we made it." Hannah Franklin lives in Iowa, a small town of about 3,000 people outside of Lake Charles. She evacuated for both Laura and Delta, but she said not everyone could. Some people have been living in tents because they don't have anywhere to go, she said. She's worried that the region isn't getting the help that it needs. At the same time, she's been heartened by the way the community has pulled together. Neighbors check on neighbors, bringing food or water. "It's been really, really sad to see. But at the same time," she said, "it warms your heart to see ... how strong Louisiana is." Delta made landfall Friday evening near the coastal town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph (155 kph). It moved over Lake Charles, a city where Hurricane Laura damaged nearly every home and building in late August.

No deaths had been reported by Sunday morning, but a hurricane's wake can be treacherous. Seven of the 32 deaths attributed to Laura came the day that hurricane struck. Many others were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators, and 10,000 utility workers were dispatched Saturday to get power restored to thousands of customers. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter estimated that hundreds of already battered homes took on water. And people were already exhausted and stressed — for two weeks the Wesleys had been sleeping on their back porch to escape the heat because they had no power.

"Add Laura and Delta together and it's just absolutely unprecedented and catastrophic," Hunter said. "We are very concerned that with everything going in the country right now that this incident may not be on the radar nationally like it should be." Before Friday's storm, the streets were already lines with mountains of debris from the prior storm — piles of soggy insulation, moldy mattresses, tree limbs, twisted metal siding, ruined family treasures. While Delta was a weaker storm than Category 4 Laura, it inflicted most of its damage with rain instead of wind. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said it dumped more than 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain on Lake Charles over two days and more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) on Baton Rouge.

The floodwaters surged up the Wesley family's front yard, and they were terrified it would pour inside but it stopped short of the door. It carried with it bags of trash and muck, swept up from their neighbors' piles of debris from the prior storm. "The water was something else last night," Milton said. "We've never seen it flood so bad out here, to the point I could have swam out here last night, that's just how deep it was." On Saturday, they joined other southern Louisiana residents starting the routine yet again: dodging overturned cars on the roads, chain-sawing fallen trees, trudging through knee-deep water to flooded homes with ruined floors and no power, pledging to rebuild.

Edwards said 3,000 Louisiana National Guard soldiers were mobilized to clear roads and distribute meals and tarps. Delta rapidly weakened once it moved onto land and slowed to a tropical depression Saturday. Forecasters warned that heavy rain, storm surge and flash floods continued to pose dangers from parts of Texas to Mississippi. Forecasters said remnants could spawn tornadoes in Tennessee Valley into Sunday, and flash floods could hit the southern Appalachians.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League critical of Liverpool and Man Utd plan for changes

Proposals backed by Liverpool, Manchester United and the Football League EFL for major changes to the structure of the Premier League were met with swift criticism from Englands top flight on Sunday. Liverpool and United are backing a plan ...

French nurses' poll paints grim picture as virus cases soar

A significant number of French nurses responding to a poll say they are tired and fed up, with 37 per cent saying that the coronavirus pandemic is making them want to change jobs. The poll published Sunday by the National Order of Nurses co...

COVID-19: Necessary to take extra precautions during festive

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar and othe...

Bihar needs leadership of Modi and Nitish, says JP Nadda

Bihar needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for its progress, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday, backing the JDU chiefs bid for a fourth consecutive term in power. Address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020