BJP delegation thanks Hardeep Singh Puri for approving allotment of land for Ravidas temple

A BJP delegation led by party's Delhi president Adesh Gupta met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday and thanked him for approving allotment of land for building a Guru Ravidas temple in the city's South district. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved a proposal to allot 400 square metres of land under Section 11-A of the DD Act, 1957, an official statement said.

BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and OP Sharma were other members of the delegation. In August last year, huge protests broke out in Delhi and Punjab by members and leaders of the Dalit community after the structure of the old Ravidas temple was demolished by the DDA on directions of the Supreme Court. DDA officials had earlier said that the approved land is "at the same site" where the old structure existed in Jahanpanah city forest area.