Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assad makes rare visit to areas hit by fires in west Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad has made a rare public visit to the coastal province of Latakia where he toured areas that suffered heavy damage in last week's wildfires that killed three people, state media reported on Tuesday.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 15:33 IST
Assad makes rare visit to areas hit by fires in west Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad has made a rare public visit to the coastal province of Latakia where he toured areas that suffered heavy damage in last week's wildfires that killed three people, state media reported on Tuesday. Assad's public visits to areas around Syria have been rare since the country's conflict began in March 2011. The conflict has killed nearly 400,000 and displaced half of Syria's population including more than five million who became refugees, mostly in neighbouring countries.

State news agency SANA said Assad visited the village of Ballouran to inspect the damage and met the local population during a tour to some areas that were affected by the fires, which were brought under control on Sunday. SANA did not say whether the visit took place on Tuesday or earlier.

SANA said Assad was accompanied by the ministers of local administration and agriculture and vowed to help residents replant the burnt areas. Wildfires broke out in several Middle Eastern countries last week amid a heat wave that is unusual for this time of the year, leaving Syria particularly hard-hit. Three people were killed in the wildfires that also burned wide areas of forests, mostly in Latakia and the central province of Homs.

On Saturday, special prayers for rain were held in mosques around different parts of Syria, in hopes that rain would ease the drought and stop the fires. Assad's hometown of Qardaha in Latakia province was hard hit by the fires that heavily damaged a building used as storage for the state-owned tobacco company, part of which collapsed.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

GIA India Organises First Virtual Alumni Guest Session With Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India GIA India organised its first-ever virtual alumni guest session that was attended by more than 100 alumni. The guest speaker was Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director and Director, C. Kris...

Apple event expected to bring 5G speed, smaller iPhone 12

Apple Inc on Tuesday is expected to announce an iPhone 12 capable of tapping into faster 5G networks, a new feature designed to spur sales during the companys busiest sales quarter.The event is nearly one month later than normal and comes a...

Bavarian premier calls for unified rules to contain coronavirus

Germany must agree on nationwide rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus and prevent infections from getting out of control, the premier of Bavaria said on Tuesday.Speaking ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the ...

Humanitarian crisis feared as Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire buckles

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Tuesday of violating a humanitarian ceasefire agreed three days ago to quell fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, drawing warnings from international groups of a humanitarian crisis in the region.A Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020