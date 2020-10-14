Left Menu
Heavy rains lash Hyd, other parts of T'gana; mother, daughter killed in roof collapse

The woman and her 15-year-old daughter died on the spot, while her son escaped with minor injuries when the roof of their old house collapsed around 8.00 pm, police said. According to official data on rainfall (from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 01:01 IST
A 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house collapsed at Ibrahimpatnam area here on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. The woman and her 15-year-old daughter died on the spot, while her son escaped with minor injuries when the roof of their old house collapsed around 8.00 pm, police said.

According to official data on rainfall (from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday), Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm of rainfall at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Many localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, official sources said. The provisional average rainfall in GHMC was 98.9 mm, they said.

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads in the city and the traffic moved at a snail's pace since evening. Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the state, following heavy rains and administration has advised people not to travel on or cross such rivulets and inundated roads.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told district collectors and police officials that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao enquired about the heavy rains situation in the state. The chief minister directed that the administration in districts should be on high alert, an official release issued late on Tuesday night quoted the chief secretary as saying. The chief secretary urged the district collectors to remain alert and strictly follow the flood protocol communicated earlier.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he has spoken to an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official and kept a team ready for flood assistance. Two more teams were scheduled to reach Hyderabad by Tuesday night to assist in relief measures in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana, Reddy said in a release late on Tuesday night.

