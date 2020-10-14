Left Menu
Development News Edition

Troops, helicopters hunt for survivors after deadly Vietnam landslides

Vietnam deployed helicopters and soldiers on Wednesday to search for dozens of people feared dead in two catastrophic landslides near a hydropower dam, triggered by adverse weather that aid groups warned could overwhelm the most resilient communities. The first of hundreds of rescuers with boats and army vehicles battled through blocked roads to reach the dam site in the remote mountainous area of central Vietnam early on Wednesday, hoping to find survivors among at least 30 people missing after Monday's mudslides.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:29 IST
Troops, helicopters hunt for survivors after deadly Vietnam landslides
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam deployed helicopters and soldiers on Wednesday to search for dozens of people feared dead in two catastrophic landslides near a hydropower dam, triggered by adverse weather that aid groups warned could overwhelm the most resilient communities.

The first of hundreds of rescuers with boats and army vehicles battled through blocked roads to reach the dam site in the remote mountainous area of central Vietnam early on Wednesday, hoping to find survivors among at least 30 people missing after Monday's mudslides. Intense rains since early October have caused floods and mudslides that have killed at least 39 people in central Vietnam, while more heavy rainfall is expected until early next week on several fronts, including from tropical storm Nangka, which made landfall earlier on Wednesday.

"The search and rescue work is being conducted in a rapid manner, with a target of bringing the victims out within today," the government said in a statement. Among those are 13 members of a rescue team hit by a second landslide while trying to reach the trapped construction workers at the Rao Trang 3 hydropower dam in Thua Thien Hue province. Three workers were killed and 17 were missing.

Local television showed troops arriving in trucks along narrow tracks and an air force helicopter flying above the mountains to deliver supplies to rescuers, passing over fast-flowing streams of muddy brown water. The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) said nearly one million people in central Vietnam would be severely affected by floods, with grave fears those would worsen and deprive huge numbers of people of emergency help.

"Multiple storm fronts will overwhelm even the most prepared and resilient communities," said Hung Ha Nguyen, IFRC programme coordinator. Tropical storm Nangka will cause heavy rain in northern and central Vietnam until Friday but will weaken as it travels further inland on Wednesday, the weather agency said.

Also Read: Will intensify stir if pending salaries not paid in a week: Striking Hindu Rao doctors

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rao

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

MIUI 12 update rolling out to POCO F1; brings September 2020 security patch

The Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced on Twitter. The OTA update is arriving with version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and weighs 790MB in size.It brings the September 2020 An...

Hathras case: Security deployed to ensure protection of victim's family & witnesses, UP tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a three-fold protection mechanism has been put in place for the security of the victims family members and witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was all...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady with U.S. bank earnings in sight

European shares held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by gains for Wall Street futures, following losses the day before on vaccine trials and a stimulus impasse, while the dollar was also stable. The pan-European STOXX 600 was unchanged in ...

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020