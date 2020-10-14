Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the package will ensure sufficient funds under the mission to both the Union Territories.

The decision is in line with the Centre's aim to universalize all centrally sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a time-bound manner, he said. NRLM aims to enable the rural poor to increase household income through sustainable livelihood enhancements and improved access to financial services.