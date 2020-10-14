Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:56 IST
Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addressing a press conference, Javadekar said the package will ensure sufficient funds under the mission to both the Union Territories.

The decision is in line with the Centre's aim to universalize all centrally sponsored beneficiary-oriented schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a time-bound manner, he said. NRLM aims to enable the rural poor to increase household income through sustainable livelihood enhancements and improved access to financial services.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa's highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro on fire

Africas highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro is on fire as about 500 volunteers are trying to douse the flames, which can be seen from miles away, Tanzanian authorities said. A statement from the Tanzania National Parks TANAPA said on Tuesday tha...

Akbar's defamation case against Ramani:Trial vitiated if found that ACMM has no jurisdiction:Court

A Delhi court Wednesday said if it is found that the magisterial court trying the criminal defamation case filed by former union minister M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani for two years did not have the jurisdiction, the entire tri...

Dhankhar picks on Beleghata blast to criticise TMC govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday picked out the Beleghata blast incident to criticise the Trinamool Congress government in the state calling it the principal violator and tormentor of the citizens, whose rights it is entruste...

Union Cabinet approves Rs 520-crore package under NRLM for J&K and Ladakh

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a special package of Rs 520 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the National Rural Livelihood Mission NRLM, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said. Addr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020