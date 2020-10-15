Meghalaya sanctions Rs 400 cr compensation to land losers of Shillong-Tamabil road project

Left Menu
The Meghalaya government has sanctioned Rs 400 crore as compensation to people losing their lands to the Shillong-Tamabil road expansion project, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 15-10-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 10:29 IST
The Meghalaya government has sanctioned Rs 400 crore as compensation to people losing their lands to the Shillong-Tamabil road expansion project, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has said. The Rs 1187.5-crore road project between the state capital and Tamabil at the India-Bangladesh border is being funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

"The state government has deposited Rs 400 crore for payment of compensation to different landowners in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts," Tynsong, the in- charge of PWD (Roads), told reporters on Wednesday evening. He said the district collectors are working to release the amounts at the earliest.

Tynsong said the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) has floated tenders for four packages under the project. "The tender process will be completed by the end of this month, after which the NHIDCL will open technical and financial bids," he said.

The deputy chief minister expressed hope that the project will start within this year. The four packages of Rs 120 crore each will include the four-laning of a 71-km stretch between Umshyrpi Bridge in Shillong and Baniun at 7th Mile, Upper Shillong and construction of a new bridge over Umngot river in Dawki.

The Defence Ministry has agreed to part with 12.45 acres of land for the project. The remaining stretch till Dawki-Tamabil will be a two-lane road.

