Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists identify new potential groundwater 'arsenic hotspots' in India

Their model confirms the known high probability of finding hazardous high arsenic well waters in northern India in the river basins of the Ganges and Brahmaputra. The model also finds an elevated probability of high arsenic well waters in other Indian areas, where previously arsenic hazard was generally not considered to be a major concern -- so much so that in many of these areas well water arsenic is not routinely checked.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:42 IST
Scientists identify new potential groundwater 'arsenic hotspots' in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists, including those from the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), have found an increased probability of high arsenic levels in well waters in parts of India where previously arsenic hazard was generally not considered to be a major concern. Arsenic in drinking water obtained from wells is the cause of severe health outcomes, including premature deaths from cancers and cardiovascular disease in many parts of the world and particularly in the Indian subcontinent, the researchers said.

Based on recent reported rates of household groundwater use for rural and urban areas, they estimate that about 18–30 million people in India are currently at risk of high exposure to arsenic through their drinking water supply. The researchers, including Biswajit Chakravorty, a senior scientist at NIH in Bihar, have constructed a prediction model focused solely on India.

The new hazard model, published in the International Journal for Environmental Research and Public Health, can be used to inform prioritisation of groundwater quality testing and environmental public health tracking programs. Their model confirms the known high probability of finding hazardous high arsenic well waters in northern India in the river basins of the Ganges and Brahmaputra.

The model also finds an elevated probability of high arsenic well waters in other Indian areas, where previously arsenic hazard was generally not considered to be a major concern -- so much so that in many of these areas well water arsenic is not routinely checked. These areas include parts of south-west and central India and are mostly areas underlain by sediments and sedimentary rocks, the researchers said.

The study suggests follow up to help better define specific areas in which action is required to reduce adverse public health outcomes from drinking high arsenic well waters. The researchers also highlight the importance of systematic testing of hazards, not just in known high hazard areas, but also through random sampling of all wells used for drinking water.

The researchers admitted that there are known and important limitations to this kind of modelling approach. The model is based largely on satellite-derived data and so is less reliable for deeper wells and it does not consider variations of well water arsenic with time, they said.

Also, the arsenic content of well waters is known to change massively over very short distances, so for a particular well, the model will never be a better substitute for a good chemical analysis of the water produced from that well, according to the researchers. However, the model does suggest new areas in India in which follow up sampling of well water and analysis for arsenic should be done; this will help save lives in those areas.

"The outcome of this open-access joint Indo-UK study will help create greater awareness of hazardous arsenic distribution in wells amongst the population," Chakravorty said..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Impetus recognized as Asia's Dream Companies to Work For 2020 for the 4th time

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., a software, products and services company focussed on creating powerful and intelligent enterprises, has been recognized as Asias Dream Companies to Work For 2020 ...

IAF team in France to make preparations to induct more Rafale jets

As it prepares to induct a second batch of Rafale jets, the Indian Air Force has sent a team of officials to France to oversee the logistical issues and review the training of a hand-picked group of pilots at the Saint-Dizier air base there...

EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Pushed by France and Germany,...

Teenage boy apprehended for appearing in Jamia Millia entrance exam in place of original candidate

A teenager has been apprehended when he tried to appear in an entrance examination being held by the Jamia Millia Islamia University in place of another candidate, police said on Thursday. An official from the university said the boy, who t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020