Left Menu
Development News Edition

SICCI, Guidance TN to hold 3-day conclave from Oct 29

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), in association with the Guidance Tamil Nadu, is to hold a three-day conference from October 29, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:08 IST
SICCI, Guidance TN to hold 3-day conclave from Oct 29
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), in association with the Guidance Tamil Nadu, is to hold a three-day conference from October 29, officials said on Thursday. The virtual conference 'Yaadhum Oorae Conclave' is expected to attract around 10,000 members from over 38 countries, SICCI president Rm Arun said.

"We are honored to host this conclave in association with Guidance TN under the theme 'Redefining the Engagement with the Tamil Diaspora," he said. The Tamil-speaking population is spread across the globe constituting over 25 percent of Indians living in other countries and playing a pivotal role in the economic and cultural development, he said.

Guidance TN managing director Neeraj Mittal said the initiative was the brainchild of Chief Minister K Palaniswami who had announced the conference during his visit to the United States last year. The conclave would include several events like a hackathon, startup awards, Writer's Launchpad, and 3D Expo among many others.

SICCI is one of the oldest trade bodies while Guidance Tamil Nadu is a nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation of single-window clearances for business enterprises.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

91 million urban Indians lack basic handwashing facilities at home: UNICEF

Around 91 million urban Indians lack basic handwashing facilities at home, UNICEF has said while noting that washing of hands with soap is critical in the fight against infectious diseases like COVID-19. In a statement released on the occas...

FEATURE-Next pandemic? Amazon deforestation may spark new diseases

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As farms expand into the Amazon rainforest, felled trees and expanding pastures may open the way for new Brazilian exports beyond beef and soybeans, researchers say pandemic dise...

Election 2020 Today: Town hall duel; mail changes reversed

Heres whats happening Thursday in Election 2020, 19 days until Election Day HOW TO VOTE APs state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election. ON THE TRAIL President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina and Florida De...

Discussions are going on; it is work in progress: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff.

Discussions are going on it is work in progress External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020