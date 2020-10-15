SICCI, Guidance TN to hold 3-day conclave from Oct 29

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), in association with the Guidance Tamil Nadu, is to hold a three-day conference from October 29, officials said on Thursday. The virtual conference 'Yaadhum Oorae Conclave' is expected to attract around 10,000 members from over 38 countries, SICCI president Rm Arun said.

"We are honored to host this conclave in association with Guidance TN under the theme 'Redefining the Engagement with the Tamil Diaspora," he said. The Tamil-speaking population is spread across the globe constituting over 25 percent of Indians living in other countries and playing a pivotal role in the economic and cultural development, he said.

Guidance TN managing director Neeraj Mittal said the initiative was the brainchild of Chief Minister K Palaniswami who had announced the conference during his visit to the United States last year. The conclave would include several events like a hackathon, startup awards, Writer's Launchpad, and 3D Expo among many others.

SICCI is one of the oldest trade bodies while Guidance Tamil Nadu is a nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation of single-window clearances for business enterprises.