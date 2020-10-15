Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Bank inks MoU with Ministry, SIDBI for street vendors

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for payment of subsidy to street vendors under the Centre's SVANidhi Scheme.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:03 IST
Indian Bank inks MoU with Ministry, SIDBI for street vendors

Chennai, Oct 15 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for payment of subsidy to street vendors under the Centre's SVANidhi Scheme. Indian Bank MD and CEO Padmaja Chunduru said it is a privilege for the bank to associate with the scheme which is the flagship scheme of the government in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Centre introduced the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi Scheme) to provide loans to the vendors and hawkers, among others. "Indian Bank has developed an integrated online system to make payments of interest subvention and cash incentives to all street vendor-beneficiaries across the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer," Chunduru said.

She said the bank has successfully completed digitisation programme for Deendayal Atyoday Yojana specially self- employment programme, revolving fund for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and employment through skill development training. The MoU was signed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs joint secretary (NULM) Sanjay Kumar and Indian Bank's New Delhi field general manager Vikas Kumar, among others, in the capital on Thursday, a bank statement said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is being treated for coronavirus improved on Thursday and was administered music therapy and phsiotherapy, a senior physician at the health facility where he is being treated s...

Court junks ED plea seeking to intervene in case against Jet Airways

A sessions court here on Thursday rejected a revision plea of the Enforcement Directorate ED against a magistrates order denying it permission to intervene in a cheating case against Jet Airways. A case of cheating and criminal breach of tr...

Dr. Fauci criticising concept of 'herd immunity'

Dr. Anthony Fauci is criticising a declaration by a group of scientists that supports the concept of herd immunity, which the White House is using to bolster a push to reopen schools and businessesFauci says backing herd immunity the idea ...

'India needs to firm up quality control, improve R&D to become global hub for PPE kits'

India needs to strengthen quality control&#160;and step up RD efforts to realise its potential of becoming a global manufacturing hub for PPE kits, said a report released on Thursday.&#160; It will bring more consistency into the quality ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020