Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced that the government is coming up with a movement called 'My Town My Pride' from October 19 to provide governance at the doorsteps in urban areas on the pattern of the 'Back to Village' programme.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:42 IST
'My Town My Pride' campaign will be for urban areas on the lines of 'Back to Village': J&K L-G
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced that the government is coming up with a movement called 'My Town My Pride' from October 19 to provide governance at the doorsteps in urban areas on the pattern of the 'Back to Village' programme. "We have three main objectives – public outreach in towns, strengthening grassroots democracy, and service delivery at doorsteps. I have been pushing for on the spot grievance redressal, instant delivery of services to the masses, and on the ground speedy execution of people-centric projects," Sinha told reporters.

On languishing projects, the Lt Governor announced that 44 projects that have been languishing for long periods have been completed in September alone, while another 1,798 projects are being expedited for completion. "We are number one among all the states and UTs as far as performance in PMGSY [Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana] is concerned. We have already completed 1,392 km and maximum progress was made between 1st June to 15th October," he added.

Sinha said blacktopping has been completed in the stretch of a total of 2,759 km, including 1,250 km of PMGSY roads. In the last two months, various steps were taken for the development of the agriculture and horticulture sectors, Sinha said.

"We are distributing free threshers to every panchayat to ensure the harvest process is not hampered. We are finalising a proposal to provide 500 tractors to willing farmers on subsidised rates," he added.

