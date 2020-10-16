Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asan Conservation Reserve becomes Uttarakhand's first wetland to make it to Ramsar list

India now has 38 wetlands, the highest in South Asia, with one more added to the list of recognised sites of international importance under the treaty of Ramsar Convention. In January this year, 10 wetlands in India were recognised by the Ramsar Convention as sites of international importance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:12 IST
Asan Conservation Reserve becomes Uttarakhand's first wetland to make it to Ramsar list

India now has 38 wetlands, the highest in South Asia, with one more added to the list of recognised sites of international importance under the treaty of Ramsar Convention. The Asan Conservation Reserve in Dehradun is the first wetland from Uttarakhand, to be recognised by Ramsar.

The convention, signed in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar, is one of the oldest inter-governmental accord for preserving the ecological character of wetlands. Also known as the Convention on Wetlands, it aims to develop a global network of wetlands for conservation of biological diversity and for sustaining human life. "Ramsar declares Asan Conservation Reserve as a site of international importance. With this, the number of Ramsar sites in India goes up to 38, the highest in South Asia. This is the first wetland in Uttarakhand to get the Ramsar tag. Asan Conservation Reserve, home to rare species, is a fish spawning ground and has lot of biological diversity," the Ministry of Environment said.

The aim of the Ramsar list is "to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and sustaining human life through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits”. Wetlands provide a wide range of important resources and ecosystem services such as food, water, fibre, groundwater recharge, water purification, flood moderation, erosion control and climate regulation. They are, in fact, a major source of water and our main supply of freshwater comes from an array of wetlands which help soak rainfall and recharge groundwater. In February this year, the government had proposed 10 more sites to be declared as sites of international importance, including the Asan Conservation Reserve. Wetlands declared as Ramsar sites are protected under strict guidelines. If the nine other proposed wetlands are approved by the Ramsar Secretariat, India will have 47 sites protected internationally.

There are over 170 countries party to the Ramsar Convention and over 2,000 designated sites covering over 20 crore hectares have been recognised under it. In January this year, 10 wetlands in India were recognised by the Ramsar Convention as sites of international importance. These are Nandur Madhameshwar in Maharashtra, Keshopur-Miani, Beas Conservation Reserve and Nangal in Punjab, and Nawabganj, Parvati Agra, Saman, Samaspur, Sandi and SarsaiNawar in Uttar Pradesh.

The other Ramsar sites are in Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at home. The 71-year-old Congress leader shared the information on Twitter and asked those who came in contact with him in the...

Swiss daily coronavirus cases increases by 3,105 cases, highest daily rise

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Switzerland has risen by 3,105 cases in a new daily record, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Friday.The agency reported a total of 74,422 confirmed cases in Switzerla...

Malaysia's Anwar grilled by police over bid to become PM

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was grilled by police on Thursday over his bid to oust the government, in what he called political harassment to thwart his attempt. Anwar met the nations king on Tuesday to show evidence that he ha...

EXCLUSIVE-Only a quarter of BP's 10,000 job cuts to be voluntary

BP is set to make around 7,500 compulsory redundancies after roughly 2,500 staff - or just over one in ten of those eligible - applied for voluntary severance, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and company sources.The oil major ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020