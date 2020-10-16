Left Menu
Bodies of five of family recovered

Tragedy struck the eight member family of Mohd Adul Taher Qureshi after they came out of their house Ali Nagar here to shift to a neighbouring apartment due to rising water levels near their home, Qureshi's son-in-law Mohammed Omer said. Eight of them were washed away in strongcurrents, while Taher Qureshi managed to return home.+ The bodies of five a brother, three daughters-in-law and a granddaughterof Taher Qureshi- - had been recovered, Omer said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:30 IST
The bodies of five members of a family were found here on Friday, two days after floods triggered by heavy rains swept them away, police said. Tragedy struck the eight-member family of Mohd Adul Taher Qureshi after they came out of their house Ali Nagar here to shift to a neighboring apartment due to rising water levels near their home, Qureshi's son-in-law Mohammed Omer said.

Eight of them were washed away in strong currents, while Taher Qureshi managed to return home.+ The bodies of five a brother, three daughters-in-law, and a granddaughter of Taher Qureshi- - had been recovered, Omer said. Three others (two sons and a grandson of Taher Qureshi) are still missing.

Omer said he has approached a senior police official who promised all help in recovering the bodies. Former Corporator and Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, who visited the family and posted messages on social media, said the government should extend all help to them expeditiously.

A Revenue official said water bodies and drainages were overflowing on Wednesday night due to the sudden and heavy downpour and efforts were on to trace the missing persons.

