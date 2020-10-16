Left Menu
PM Modi speaks to CMs of K'taka, Maha over flood situation; assures all possible help

Expressing solidarity with people affected by torrential rains in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Karnataka and Maharashtra chief ministers and assured them of all possible help from the Centre in rescue and relief works. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," the prime minister tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Expressing solidarity with people affected by torrential rains in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Karnataka and Maharashtra chief ministers and assured them of all possible help from the Centre in rescue and relief works. "Spoke to CM @BSYBJP Ji (B S Yediyurappa) on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka. We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," the prime minister tweeted. In another tweet, he said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre's support in the ongoing rescue and relief work." The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday due totorrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit the region in the last three months.

In Maharashtra, heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 47 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged extensively, officials said on Friday.

The prime minister had on Wednesday spoken to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers over the flood situation in the two southern states and assured them of all possible help from his government.

