Two illegally constructed houses sealed in Jammu

Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday sealed two illegally constructed houses here, a spokesperson said. Located at Chowadhi area, both the houses were constructed without any valid building permission from the competent authority, the spokesperson said.

The sealing operation was undertaken on the directions of Vice-Chairperson JDA, Babila Rakwal and was closely monitored by Director, Land Management, JDA Puneet Sharma. Rakwal has appealed to the residents of Jammu city to obey building bye-laws and Jammu Master Plan-2032 for the systematic development of the district.