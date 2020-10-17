Maha rain fury: CM to visit Solapur, Osmanabad on Mon-Tue

Maha rain fury: CM to visit Solapur, Osmanabad on Mon-TuePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 21:17 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray will tour rain-affected areas of Solapur on Mondayand Osmanabad on Tuesday, an official said
Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 livesin Maharashtra's Pune division, of which Solapur is a part,Aurangabad division, which includes Osmanabad, and Konkandivision over the past few days.
