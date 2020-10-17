Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire tenders sprinkle water in parts of Delhi to curb pollution

The Delhi Fire Services conducted the operation in Wazirpur, Dwarka and Ohkla areas of the city, they said. "The work of spraying water was started around 4 pm from Wazirpur area, followed by Dwarka and Okhla. The operation of spraying water will be expanded in other areas in the future as per requirement, a senior fire official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 21:45 IST
Fire tenders sprinkle water in parts of Delhi to curb pollution
The air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday Image Credit: ANI

Fire tenders sprinkled water in some parts of the national capital on Saturday as part of measures to curb pollution, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services conducted the operation in Wazirpur, Dwarka and Ohkla areas of the city, they said. "The work of spraying water was started around 4 pm from Wazirpur area, followed by Dwarka and Okhla. Three fire tenders were deployed and they were continuously working," said Director, Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg. The operation of spraying water will be expanded in other areas in the future as per requirement, a senior fire official said. The air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category on Saturday

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 286. It was 239 on Friday and 315 on Thursday, the worst since February 12 when the AQI was 320. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: Nebraska Sen. Sasse 'a liability to Republican Party'

President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the stateThe presidents Twitter attack came after Sasse told constituents in...

UP: 28-year-old farmer shot dead by assailants

A 28-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was on his way home from his farmland in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. The deceased -- Ankit Kumar -- was shot dead at Jee...

Trump shows new determination to minimise virus

In the week since he emerged from coronavirus isolation, President Donald Trump has demonstrated new determination to minimize the threat of the virus that has killed more than 215,000 Americans and complicated his chances of winning anothe...

Four arrested for gang rape of minor tribal girl in Bastar

Chhattisgarh police have arrested four accused in a case of alleged gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Bastar. According to the police, around nine months ago, the girl was repeatedly gang-raped by four youths and there was constant pressu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020