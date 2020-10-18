Left Menu
Development News Edition

Droplets of fat fights back against infections, finds study

Droplets of fat inside our cells are helping the body's own defence system fight back against infection, University of Queensland researchers have discovered.

ANI | Queensland | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:08 IST
Droplets of fat fights back against infections, finds study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Droplets of fat inside our cells are helping the body's own defence system fight back against infection, University of Queensland researchers have discovered. The international collaboration between UQ Institute for Molecular Bioscience researchers Professor Robert Parton and Professor Matt Sweet and the University of Barcelona's Professor Albert Pol found that these fat droplets are both a food source and weapon against bacterial invaders.

"It was previously thought that bacteria were merely using the lipid droplets to feed on, but we have discovered these fatty droplets are involved in the battle between the pathogens and our cells," Professor Parton said. "Fat is part of the cell's arsenal -- cells manufacture toxic proteins, package them into the lipid droplets, then fire them at the intruders.

"This is a new way that cells are protecting themselves, using fats as a covert weapon, and giving us new insights into ways of fighting infection." With antibiotic-resistant superbugs on the rise, researchers are determined to find alternative ways to fight infection.

One possibility is ramping up the body's natural defences. "We showed that upon infection of white blood cells called macrophages, lipid droplets move to the part of the macrophage where the bacteria are present," Professor Sweet said.

The bacterial infection also changed the way that white blood cells used energy. "Lipid droplets can be used as a fuel source for cwhen there aren't enough other nutrients," Professor Sweet said.

"During an infection, lipid droplets move away from the mitochondria and attack the bacteria instead, altering the metabolism of the cell." Cell biologist Professor Parton was inspired to continue this research after the phenomenon was seen in fruit flies.

"Most people thought the lipid droplets were 'blobs of fat', only useful for energy storage but now we are seeing that they act as metabolic switches in the cell, defend against infection and much more -- there are now entire scientific conferences of researchers working on them," he said. "Our next step is to find out how the lipid droplets target the bacteria.

"By understanding the body's natural defences, we can develop new therapies that don't rely on antibiotics to fight drug-resistant infections."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Trump envoy hopes Israeli-Arab peace deals will continue whatever the U.S. election result

Donald Trumps Middle East envoy said on Sunday the U.S. Presidents push for an Israeli-Arab rapprochement was gaining momentum and he hoped more accords would follow even if Trump loses next months election.Avi Berkowitz, who accompanied an...

MCDA members defer indefinite strike in 'public interest'

The Municipal Corporation Doctors Association MCDA on Sunday said the indefinite strike by its members over pending salaries, scheduled to begin from October 19, has been deferred in public interest. On October 14, the MCDA had threatened t...

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Happy Birthday Farid al-AtrashGoogle doodle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Farid al-Atrash on his 110th birthday. He was a Syrian-Egyptian composer, singer, virtuoso oud player and actor.Farid al-Atrash was born in Al-Qurayya on Octo...

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020