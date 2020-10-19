Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU falls short of targets to protect nature - agency

Unsustainable farming, forestry and the sprawl of urbanisation are degrading the health of Europe's animals and natural habitats, the bloc's environment agency said, meaning that the European Union will miss key targets to protect biodiversity. Most of Europe's protected habitats and species have a poor or bad conservation status, the EU environment agency (EEA) said in a report on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:05 IST
EU falls short of targets to protect nature - agency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Unsustainable farming, forestry and the sprawl of urbanisation are degrading the health of Europe's animals and natural habitats, the bloc's environment agency said, meaning that the European Union will miss key targets to protect biodiversity.

Most of Europe's protected habitats and species have a poor or bad conservation status, the EU environment agency (EEA) said in a report on Monday. The EU had aimed to increase the amount of habitats and non-bird species with a good or improved conservation status by 100% and 50%, respectively, in 2020 compared with the 2001-2006 period.

But it is set to miss these goals by 12% for habitats and 2% for non-bird species, the EEA said. The EU also fell short of a goal to raise the amount of bird species with a good or improved population status by 2020. "It shows very clearly that we are still losing our vital life support system," EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said.

With the twin crises of climate change and wildlife loss accelerating, the EU, with countries including Canada and Britain, is attempting to build momentum ahead of a global summit on biodiversity in China next year, where nearly 200 countries will negotiate a new agreement on protecting nature. The European Commission presented plans in May to halve chemical pesticide use and farm 25% of agricultural land organically by 2030 - which farming groups said could harm crop yields. EU countries are this week attempting to strike a deal on reforms which could make the bloc's farming policy greener.

Bright spots in recent years included an uptick in Europe's vulture populations, while agile frog numbers in Sweden rose amid wetland restorations. Agriculture was the most frequently reported pressure on Europe's habitats and species, from intensified farming practices including pesticide use and irrigation.

Other threats include the spread of urban areas, excessive removal of old and dead trees from forests, hunting and climate change impacts like drought.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

31 in fray for bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka

A total of 31 candidates, including those of the ruling BJP, Congress and JDS, are in the fray for the November 3 byelections to two assembly constituencies in Karnataka after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, offi...

Nadda assures local traders in West Bengal of right market for their products

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday assured all the local traders in West Bengal that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring right market condition for them. Addressing a meet...

Raj govt to appoint 1,500 CHOs more, raising total recruitment to 7,810

The Rajasthan government has decided to appoint 1,500 more Community Health Officers under the National Health Mission amid the ongoing recruitment of 6,310 of them. Now, a total of 7,810 CHOs would be appointed following Chief Minister Ash...

IFSCA introduces framework for 'Regulatory Sandbox'

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA, with an objective to develop a world-class FinTech hub at the IFSC located at GIFT City in Gandhinagar Gujarat, India, endeavours to encourage the promotion of financial technolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020