New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

The depression has maximum sustained winds near 55 kph. But the US National Hurricane Center says gradual strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm later in the day or overnight and be near hurricane strength by Thursday. The depression is centered about 1,155 kilometers southeast of Bermuda. If the depression becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Epsilon.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:08 IST
New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A new tropical depression formed Monday morning over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season. The depression has maximum sustained winds near 55 kph.

But the US National Hurricane Center says gradual strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm later in the day or overnight and be near hurricane strength by Thursday. The depression is centered about 1,155 kilometers southeast of Bermuda.

If the depression becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Epsilon. This year's hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

