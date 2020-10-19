Left Menu
Ten Naxals have been killed this year by Gadchiroli police, the release added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:04 IST
Maha: 5 Naxals slain in Gadchiroli carried Rs 18 lakh rewards
The five Naxals killed in an encounter with C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police have been identified and were carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, an official said on Monday. The gunfight took place in Kosmi-Kisneli forest in Gadchiroli, some 170 kilometres from here, at around 4pm on Sunday, leading to the death of five ultras, including four women.

A release by Gadchiroli police identified the slain ultras as Samita alias Rajo Kirko (35), Kumli Gavde (23), Suman alias Jhunki Pada (32), Chanda alias Chandna Bhakse (25) and Tira alias Nilesh Madavi (30), the sole male in the group. Kirko, with a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, was a member of the outlawed outfit's "platoon number 15" and had 15 serious offences registered against her name, including two murders and nine encounters.

Gavde was a Korchi dalam member carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, while Jhunki Pada, a member of Tipagarh local operation squad, had 21 serious offences registered against her name with a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head. Bhakse was also a member of 'platoon number 35" and had a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head while Madavi belonged to the Tipagarh dalam and was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh, the release informed.

Ten Naxals have been killed this year by Gadchiroli police, the release added.

