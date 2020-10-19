Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN gives Rs 10 cr to Telangana; Palaniswami lauds Rao

In a gesture of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday announced Rs 10 crore towards relief efforts for rain and flood- battered Telangana and lauded his counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for efficient handling of the situation.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:20 IST
TN gives Rs 10 cr to Telangana; Palaniswami lauds Rao
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a gesture of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday announced Rs 10 crore towards relief efforts for rain and flood- battered Telangana and lauded his counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for efficient handling of the situation. In a letter to Rao, Palaniswami conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people to the families of all those whohad lost their lives in the rains and floods.

Noting that heavy rains and unprecedented floods in Hyderabad and certain districts of Telangana have led to extensive damage to property and loss of lives, he appreciated the efforts taken. "Your efficient and quick handling of the disaster and the response of your government in providing relief and rescue operations to the people have quickly mitigated the adverse effects of the flood," Palaniswami said. As a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the government and people of Telangana, "I have ordered the immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund to the government of Telangana," he said. "We are also sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families," he said and assured any other assistance as may be required by Telangana.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Nadda asks party workers to continue fight against TMC's "state-sponsored terror" in Bengal

BJP national president J P Nadda Monday urged party workers to continue their fight against state-sponsored terror by the TMC government in West Bengal and exuded confidence of winning the 2021 assembly polls in the state. Nadda, who was on...

549 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

Pune district reported 549 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,15,011, a health official said on Monday evening. With 42 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,491, he added.Of the 549 cases, 2...

CISF arrests man with 7.62 mm caliber live round at Noida metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Monday nabbed a man with a live round of 7.62 mm caliber at Noida Sector-62 Metro station. The accused has been identified as Sagar Chauhan 22 and is a native of Shamli city of Meerut in Uttar P...

Kerala HC dismisses state's plea against lease of Trivandrum airport

Kerala High Court dismissed Kerala Governments petition challenging the Union governments decision to lease out the right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Limited....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020