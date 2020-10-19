TN gives Rs 10 cr to Telangana; Palaniswami lauds Rao

In a gesture of solidarity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday announced Rs 10 crore towards relief efforts for rain and flood- battered Telangana and lauded his counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao for efficient handling of the situation. In a letter to Rao, Palaniswami conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people to the families of all those whohad lost their lives in the rains and floods.

Noting that heavy rains and unprecedented floods in Hyderabad and certain districts of Telangana have led to extensive damage to property and loss of lives, he appreciated the efforts taken. "Your efficient and quick handling of the disaster and the response of your government in providing relief and rescue operations to the people have quickly mitigated the adverse effects of the flood," Palaniswami said. As a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu with the government and people of Telangana, "I have ordered the immediate contribution of a sum of Rs 10 crore from the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund to the government of Telangana," he said. "We are also sending blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families," he said and assured any other assistance as may be required by Telangana.