Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda

Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning. Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out November 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning. It is still too early to tell what Epsilon's track and intensity will be once it's near the island but the US National Hurricane Centre said there is a risk of direct impact.

Bermuda residents should closely monitor the storm. The storm remained at maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), early Tuesday but additional strengthening is expected.

This year's hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names. Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out November 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

