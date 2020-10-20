Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freak Greek storm carpets Crete motorway with hail

Greece's weather service said the storms and hail on Crete would continue throughout the day and might also hit the southern part of the Peloponnese peninsula. Four people died, while houses and businesses suffered heavy damage after a storm with fierce winds pounded central Greece last month.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:47 IST
Freak Greek storm carpets Crete motorway with hail
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Thunderstorms and torrential hail hit the popular tourist island of Crete of Tuesday as a storm swept through southern areas of Greece in the early hours. People in Heraklion and Chania, the island's biggest cities, woke to the sounds of the pounding rain after midnight. Greek media showed images of a main motorway on the island blanketed white by a heavy coating of hail and workers shovelling piled up hail from streets in the coastal town of Malia.

Police have not reported any serious damage from the storm. Greece's weather service said the storms and hail on Crete would continue throughout the day and might also hit the southern part of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Four people died, while houses and businesses suffered heavy damage after a storm with fierce winds pounded central Greece last month. Flash floods in 2017 killed 25 people and left hundreds homeless.

Also Read: Greek court to deliver landmark verdict in far-right trial

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 772

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Tuesday it had recorded another 43 casualties among its military, pushing its total military toll to 772 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surge...

Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020

Samsung Electronics has grabbed the fifth spot in Interbrands list of Best Global Brands 2020 with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, a 2 rise from USD 61.1 billion in the previous year and a twelvefold increase from its initial evaluation ...

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks exemption: ZC

Zimbabwe cricket coach Lalchand Rajput has not travelled with the team for a tour of Pakistan after the Indian embassy in Harare requested his exemption from the limited-over series. A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said that Rajput will m...

India's COVID-19 cases per million population reported in last 7 days stands at 310, while global average is 315: Health Ministry.

Indias COVID-19 cases per million population reported in last 7 days stands at 310, while global average is 315 Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020