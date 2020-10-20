Left Menu
Penalties worth Rs 4.14 lakh levied on polluters: Noida Authority

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it issued penalties worth Rs 4.14 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it issued penalties worth Rs 4.14 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here. Private firm Chennai MSW, which handles mechanical cleaning of roads, was one again slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 while a penalty of equal amount was levied on private firm Exman Raghav Security for working in violation of guidelines, it said.

The continued action against polluters has come in the wake of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. "A penalty of Rs 1.40 lakh was levied on four entities which were found violating National Green Tribunal's guidelines on air pollution. Four entities were issued penalties totalling Rs 1.50 lakh for carrying out construction work in violation of rules," the Authority said in a statement.

Varying amounts of penalties were slapped on multiple entities which were found violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the GRAP, the Authority said, adding altogether it issued fines worth Rs 4.14 lakh on Tuesday. The Authority said 350 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Tuesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80, while 75 tonnes of waste was disposed of after processing.

Road stretches measuring 113 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically, it said. Footpaths and streets measuring 70 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

The Noida Authority had issued fines worth Rs 5.65 lakh on Monday, Rs 3.37 lakh on Sunday and Rs 11.15 lakh on Saturday on various private contractors and entities for violating pollution guidelines and rules here. On Tuesday, the air quality index in parts of Noida remained in the "poor" category, according to government agencies.

