Science News Roundup: Nokia to build mobile network on the moon; NASA spacecraft to grab an asteroid sample and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-10-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 02:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Nokia to build mobile network on the moon; NASA spacecraft to grab an asteroid sample and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on the moon

Struggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth? Perhaps you'll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the Finnish company said on Monday, as the U.S. space agency plans for a future where humans return there and establish lunar settlements.

NASA spacecraft to grab an asteroid sample

A NASA probe orbiting an asteroid over 100 million miles from Earth will make a perilous attempt on Tuesday to snatch a sample from the celestial body's rocky surface to bring home the space agency's first handful of pristine asteroid rocks. NASA's minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will begin a four-hour descent toward the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid, whose acorn-shaped body, formed in the early days of our solar system, could hold clues to the origins of life on Earth, scientists say.

Long-term problems in younger low-risk COVID-19 patients; flu shot may offer some protection

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Long-term health problems seen in low-risk COVID-19 patients

