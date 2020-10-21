Left Menu
Air quality in Delhi falls to lower end of very poor category

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 15 per cent on Wednesday. “It is forecasted that the air quality will remain in marginally Very Poor category tomorrow and in marginally Very Poor to higher end of poor for October 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's pollution level worsened on Wednesday morning with the air quality falling to the lower end of "very poor" category, a government agency said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 268 at 10 am on Wednesday, while on Tuesday it was 223.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 15 per cent on Wednesday.

"It is forecasted that the air quality will remain in marginally Very Poor category tomorrow and in marginally Very Poor to higher end of poor for October 23. "The SAFAR synergised stubble burning fire counts around Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring regions stand at 849 for yesterday (Tuesday). The SAFAR model estimate of stubble burning share in PM2.5 is 15 per cent for today," it said. The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 223 on Tuesday. It was 244 on Monday and 254 on Sunday.

The farm fire count around Haryana, Punjab and nearby region across the International Border was 1017 on Monday, it said. The Delhi government will deploy 2,500 environment marshals across the city to generate awareness about its anti-pollution campaign, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to curb vehicular pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will be visiting ITO area in the capital to spread awareness about the campaign.

