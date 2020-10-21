Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lucky baby anteater escapes birds, falls from tree into care of Australian zoo

A lucky echidna puggle, or baby spiny anteater, that survived an attack by birds and fell from a tree is taking its first steps as zoo keepers in Australia hand-feed the young mammal. Members of the public brought the young echidna to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney last month after it fell 4 m (13 ft) from a tree onto their balcony, somehow escaping becoming supper for the winner of a clash between a raven and a magpie.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:37 IST
Lucky baby anteater escapes birds, falls from tree into care of Australian zoo
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A lucky echidna puggle, or baby spiny anteater, that survived an attack by birds and fell from a tree is taking its first steps as zoo keepers in Australia hand-feed the young mammal.

Members of the public brought the young echidna to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney last month after it fell 4 m (13 ft) from a tree onto their balcony, somehow escaping becoming supper for the winner of a clash between a raven and a magpie. "He was lost from his mum and the story is that some people were just sitting on their balcony one nice afternoon and they heard this thud and they looked down and they saw this little guy on the balcony," said Taronga Zoo Senior Keeper Sarah Male.

"And they've looked up into the tree and seen a raven and a magpie there." After recovering from scratches and peck marks, the puggle - grey, sharp-nosed and easily held in the palm of one hand - has put on weight and started to develop fur, Male said.

"While the puggle is improving every day, it is still very young and in the wild would still be dependent on mum, so will require ongoing care for the next few months," she said in an emailed statement. "I've hand-raised lots of animals throughout the years at Taronga but such a young echidna puggle is a new experience."

The echidna will remain at the Taronga Zoo Wildlife Hospital until it grows spines and can feed itself. The zoo said it hasn't made plans for the animal beyond that. Echidnas and platypuses are the only two species belonging to the monotreme order of egg-laying mammals. Their young are known as puggles.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-JD(U) alliance similar to 'superhit' opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar.

BJP-JDU alliance similar to superhit opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar....

Stalin urges Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to school students' reservation Bill for medical studies

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the bill passed in State Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school student...

NASA spacecraft touches down on asteroid Bennu, collects rock samples

After a four-year-long journey, NASAs OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touched down on the rugged surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, and unfurled its robotic arm to collect a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system...

Delhi HC to hear on Nov 4 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at North MCD hospital

The Delhi High Court will hear on November 4 a public interest litigation PIL seeking direction to release the salaries and allowances of the nursing staff at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, North Delhi Muni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020