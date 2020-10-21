Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse power comes to fore in rescue of Hyderabad flood victims

Our horses came in handy at places where boats were unable to reach in view of electricity poles, parked vehicles, trees, and others, Md Abdul Wahab, President of Hyderabad Horse Riding School (HHRS) told PTI on Wednesday. Relief activities were carried out at Nadeem colony, Virasat nagar, Balreddy nagar and others in Tolichowki for four days starting October 15.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:30 IST
Horse power comes to fore in rescue of Hyderabad flood victims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Horses turned out to be saviors helping a group of good samaritans in taking relief materials, including food, and rescuing marooned people in narrow streets and by-lanes, where boats could not venture during recent floods in the city. Members of the Hyderabad Horse Riding School banded together and lent a helping hand to the personnel of Army, NDRF, and police in reaching out to residents, whose houses were inundated following incessant rains last week.

The horseriders waded through chest-deep water, navigating obstructions such as electric poles, trees, to deliver essentials like milk and medicines to people. Our horses came in handy at places where boats were unable to reach in view of electricity poles, parked vehicles, trees, and others, Md Abdul Wahab, President of Hyderabad Horse Riding School (HHRS) told PTI on Wednesday.

Relief activities were carried out at Nadeem colony, Virasat Nagar, Balreddy Nagar, and others in Tolichowki for four days starting October 15. The team deployed around 15 equines besides relief workers on the ground to carry out rescue and relief work, Wahab said.

The relief work involved a big team and required a lot of planning. Our team rescued citizens who were reluctant to move out of their homes, by convincing them, he added.

The horse riding school established a decade ago, is run with a service motive and has also taken up Swachh Bharat's work earlier. The heavy rains have left 70 people dead in the state in the last one week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle Easts hardest-hit country.Ministry spokeswoman ...

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies. Following are details on the measures in place in different parts of the UKENGLAND - Entire ...

Fire Guard for Every Indian - AQUAFIRE

Gurgaon Haryana India, October 21 ANIBusiness Wire India FIRE - blessing or a curse on mankind. Though fire is the most important invention of mankind but when unchecked, it can also be the biggest curse. More than 25000 lives are lost and...

Rahul accuses PM Modi of silence on border row with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence over transgressions by China in eastern Ladakh and claimed that China has occupied 1,200 km of Indian territory. Gandhi, who was interacti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020