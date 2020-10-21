Maha: Teen killed in lightning strike in Thane district

Maha: Teen killed in lightning strike in Thane districtPTI | Thane | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:37 IST
A 15-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning in the coastal town of Uttan in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, police said.
The boy was playing on the beach when lightning struck, killing him on the spot, the station house officer of Uttar police station said.
Heavy rains with thunder and lightning lashed Thane and surrounding areas for a couple of hours on Wednesday evening.