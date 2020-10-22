Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain may play 'asura' in Bengal this Durga puja

Rain is likely to play spoilsport in south Bengal this Durga puja, with the meteorological office here on Wednesday predicting light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours, and the government issuing alerts to farmers and fishermen.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:21 IST
Rain may play 'asura' in Bengal this Durga puja
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rain is likely to play spoilsport in south Bengal this Durga puja, with the meteorological office here on Wednesday predicting light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours, and the government issuing alerts to farmers and fishermen. A well-marked low-pressure area, formed over the central part of Bay of Bengal, is expected to move north- westwards during next 24 hours and north-north-eastwards thereafter, triggering rainfall in Bengal and Bangladesh, a spokesperson at Alipore met office said.

The low-pressure system is likely to intensify into depression by tomorrow, and deep depression during the subsequent 24 hours, he said. "On October 22, heavy rain (7-11cm) may lash one or two places in East Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas districts. The following day, heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) was expected at one or two places in the three districts," the spokesperson said.

People in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Nadia, too, should brace for moderate to heavy rain during the two days. "In Kolkata, skies might remain cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm on October 22 and 23. Heavy rain might also occur at one or two places," the spokesperson added.

Authorities have issued an alert for fishermen, asking them not to venture into the sea between October 22 and 24. NDRF teams have also been deployed at Kakdwip, Digha and Hasnabad to tackle untoward situation, if any.

A notification issued by the government also said that Kolkata and other areas in the state's coastal districts may experience water-logging, and crops might incur damage too. There will be total suspension of ferry services and water-bound activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Sagar Island from Thursday to October 24, the notification said.

The government further requested district authorities and civic bodies to inform Durga puja organisers about the weather predictions to help them take timely action to prevent damage to the pandals.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi, White House report progress in COVID-19 relief talks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said she believed negotiations with the White House could result in an agreement on a fresh COVID-19 relief bill, though Republicans who control the Senate voiced objections to the plan. Pelosi, ...

German health minister tests positive for coronavirus

German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday and placed himself in home quarantine, his ministry said.It said Spahn, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms and that people he had been in contact with...

'Not even the pandemic' will stop Colombia protests, leaders say

Thousands of union members, teachers, students and indigenous people are participating in a national strike in Colombia on Wednesday to protest the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, the killing of human rights activists ...

Golf-Scott withdraws from Zozo after testing positive for COVID-19

Australian Adam Scott has withdrawn from the Zozo Championship after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.Scott, the winner of 14 PGA Tour titles, last competed in Septembers U.S. Open and was expected to be among t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020